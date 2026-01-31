Epstein survivors say abusers 'remain hidden' after latest files release

Survivors of Jeffrey Epstein said their alleged abusers "remain hidden and protected" after the US government released millions of new pages from files related to the convicted sex offender on Friday, adding fuel to the case that has dogged President Donald Trump.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said the White House played no role in the Justice Department's review of the extensive files on Epstein, a former friend of Trump.

"They did not tell this department how to do our review, what to look for, what to redact, what to not redact," Blanche told a news conference.

More than three million documents were released on Friday that included mention of numerous powerful figures, including 79-year-old Trump, Elon Musk, Bill Gates and former prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

The Justice Department said some of the documents contained "untrue and sensationalist claims" about Trump that were submitted to the FBI before the 2020 presidential election.

Blanche, formerly Trump's personal lawyer, denied suggestions that embarrassing material about the president had been redacted from the newly released files, which included at least 180,000 images and 2,000 videos.

"We did not protect President Trump," he said.

Blanche said all images of girls and women had been redacted aside from those of Ghislaine Maxwell, who was convicted of trafficking underage girls for Epstein and is serving a 20-year prison sentence.

However, a statement from survivors of Epstein's alleged abuses claimed identifying information about them still remained in the files, "while the men who abused us remain hidden and protected."

The letter was signed by 19 people, some using aliases or initials, and demanded "the full release of the Epstein files" and that Attorney General Pam Bondi directly address the matter when she testifies before Congress next month.