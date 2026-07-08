'Want our normal lives back': Bahrain and Kuwait residents distressed by US-Iran fighting

MANAMAPeople in Bahrain and Kuwait awoke on Wednesday to the now familiar sound of warning sirens and explosions in the distance, as Iranian strikes again dashed hopes of a return to normalcy.

The latest round of strikes pushed US President Donald Trump to declare the ceasefire was "over", raising fears of renewed conflict in the Gulf, long seen as a safe haven.

As the two major powers fought, two small Gulf states paid the price.

"We want the situation to stabilise, we want our normal lives back. I run a business, and continued instability does me no good," Adel Mohammed, a Bahraini man in his sixties told AFP.

"The fact that Bahrain continues to be subjected to Iranian attacks makes me angry, it's completely unacceptable," he said.

An AFP correspondent in Manama heard repeated explosions in the early hours of the morning as air-raid sirens sounded three times.

The strikes on Kuwait and Bahrain followed attacks on tankers in the Strait of Hormuz that were blamed on Iran and prompted US retaliation.

Iran said it targeted US assets in Kuwait and Bahrain, two countries that it has hit repeatedly during the Middle East war and despite a ceasefire.

The tit-for-tat attacks were beginning to form a familiar pattern.

On June 28, Iran said it had hit US bases in Kuwait and Bahrain in retaliation for US strikes on its territory that followed an Iranian attack on a tanker in the Strait of Hormuz.

On June 11, days before the US and Iran signed their memorandum of understanding, Iran struck bases in Kuwait and Bahrain in response to American strikes that followed Iranian navy attacks on two ships trying to sail through the waterway.