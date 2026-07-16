US expands attacks on Iran, which calls Strait of Hormuz a 'red line' as it retaliates

DUBAI: The United States intensified its strikes against Iran on Thursday, hitting targets farther north and firing into a ship the US accused of trying to break its naval blockade on the Islamic Republic.

Iran retaliated by launching missiles and drones at US allies in the region, and warned its attacks may escalate.

The interim ceasefire agreed to last month has collapsed and the region has endured days of back-and-forth attacks by the US and Iran as they battle for control of the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian officials say US strikes have killed more than 35 people and wounded over 300 others.

For the first time in this latest round of violence, strikes also reached into areas around Iran's capital, Tehran, showing a widening set of targets for the Americans. The US launched a second wave of strikes late Thursday, saying it was aiming to "further degrade" Iran's military capabilities.

When the US and Israel launched the war on Iran on Feb. 28, Tehran effectively closed the strait to shipping traffic, a move that sent the price of oil soaring and gave Iran major leverage in negotiations.

Col. Ebrahim Zolfaghari, a spokesperson for the Iranian military's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, threatened that Iran could launch widespread attacks on "all the infrastructure in the region" if the US acts on President Donald Trump 's repeated warnings that America could hit Iranian bridges and power plants.

"Under no circumstances and in no way will we allow America, as a foreign and extraregional country, to interfere in the Strait of Hormuz," he added. "This is Iran's invincible red line."