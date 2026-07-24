Bangladesh President, a close aide of Sheikh Hasina, resigns citing ill health

DHAKA: Bangladesh's president, a close ally of former premier Sheikh Hasina, resigned from the largely ceremonial role on Friday, citing ill health.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin confirmed he was stepping down in a call with AFP. "Yes, I have resigned," Shahabuddin said when asked about widespread speculation that he planned to step down before completing his full term ending in 2028.

He did not provide further details.

In a resignation letter to the speaker of parliament, seen by AFP, Shahabuddin cited his deteriorating health.

"Due to worsening physical and mental incapacity... it is no longer possible for me to properly discharge the responsibilities of an important constitutional office such as the presidency," it said.