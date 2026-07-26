Flash flood at northwest China tourist site leaves 10 killed, 23 injured

A flash flood caused by heavy rain struck Weiyuan County, Dingxi City, a tourist site in northwest China, on Sunday, killing 10 people and injuring 23, as per State media reports.

The injured have been sent to the hospital for treatment, and another 174 people have been rescued.

"A mountain torrent triggered by short-term heavy rainfall at the scenic site trapped several campers" at the location in Gansu Province, state broadcaster CCTV said.

An earlier report by CCTV identified the location of the flash flood as the Shuangshimen Scenic Area in the rugged, mountainous stretches of southern Gansu -- roughly 1,200 kilometres (745 miles) southwest of Beijing.

Shuangshimen, a popular summer camping spot, is known for its natural stone arches, alpine meadows and mountain streams.

Large swaths of southern China are on high alert for floods on Sunday after Typhoon Noul made landfall early in the morning. The typhoon packed winds of up to 162 kilometres per hour, slightly stronger than Typhoon Bavi, which struck eastern and northeastern China about two weeks ago,

Noul, the 12th and the strongest typhoon to hit China so far this year, made landfall at Huizhou city in Guangdong around 3:50 am, bringing gale-force winds and heavy rain to large parts of the region.

High-speed rail services and flights across Guangdong province were cancelled on Sunday after Typhoon Noul made landfall.

Parts of Gansu -- far from Noul's path -- also experienced heavy rainfall on Sunday, with local authorities across the province issuing weather alerts.

Emergency measures were also activated in Fujian, Jiangxi, Henan, Hubei, Hunan, Guangdong and Guangxi provinces, covering large parts of eastern, central and southern China.

With inputs from AFP, PTI