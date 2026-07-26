WUC underscores concerns on Uyghur children's rights and China's Ethnic Unity Law, among several other issues

In its latest weekly brief, the World Uyghur Congress (WUC) underscored several developments concerning Uyghur rights, including a submission to the United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child (CRC). It also opposed China's newly enforced Ethnic Unity Law and the deportation of a Uyghur asylum seeker from Germany to China.

The Congress also expressed concerns over new academic research on investigating state repression in authoritarian regimes.

According to the WUC weekly brief, on July 20, 2026, the WUC and the Uyghur Centre for Democracy and Human Rights (UZDM) jointly submitted a report to the United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child ahead of China's upcoming review by the Committee.

The report is intended to inform the Committee's pre-sessional working group, scheduled to meet from September 29 to October 2, 2026.

As cited in the WUC weekly brief, the report examines the situation of Uyghur children through the framework of the Convention on the Rights of the Child. It alleges that Chinese authorities are systematically separating Uyghur children from their families, placing them in state-run boarding schools and significantly restricting family contact, resulting in the erosion of Uyghur language, culture and identity.

The report further alleges that the detention of parents and relatives, restrictions on Islamic baby names deemed "extreme," and the criminalisation of religious practices for individuals under the age of 18 have contributed to the suppression of Uyghur identity.