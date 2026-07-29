Determined to tackle issue of social care for elderly, says UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham

LONDON: British Prime Minister Andy Burnham on Wednesday relaunched his years-long bid to create a national service to tackle a UK crisis in the care of elderly and vulnerable adults.

Burnham, whose father has Alzheimer's disease and lives in a care home, previously proposed a national care service when he was health minister from 2009 to 2010 under former prime minister Gordon Brown.

Speaking at a care home in north London less than two weeks after becoming prime minister, he said he was determined to tackle the issue of social care again "for my dad and the millions like him".

And he stressed that he believed the system along with palliative care needed to be resolved before any future debate on legalising assisted dying.

A bill to legalise assisted dying failed in parliament in April after getting bogged down in Britain's unelected upper house.

Care costs for the elderly and vulnerable often fall on their families, who can struggle to find the funds or are left shouldering the burden of caring for their loved ones.

"I think social care in England is as unfair as American healthcare," Burnham said, adding that families often have to pay for "everything and it can completely leave them with nothing".

Burnham was due to hold a cross-party meeting with the main opposition Conservatives and the Liberal Democrats later Wednesday seeking to find a consensus on the issue.