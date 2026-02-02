Palliative Care: Structured & holistic support

One fine morning, Avdesh, a migrant labourer living in Mumbai, woke up to a terrifying reality as his body, from the neck down, did not respond. His roommates rushed him to hospital and informed his family. After a battery of tests, he was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), a rare autoimmune condition in which the body’s immune system attacks the nerves, often leading to rapid muscle weakness and paralysis. Weeks of intensive care helped stabilise him, but the illness left him quadriplegic.

As he was unable to move his arms or legs, his battle for life did not end with discharge from the hospital. It was at Sukoon Nilaya Palliative Care Centre in Mumbai that Avdesh’s path took a decisive turn from despair to recovery. A multidisciplinary team, comprising doctors, nurses, physiotherapists, occupational and speech therapists, psychologists, social workers, counsellors, and trained volunteers reassessed his condition and crafted a personalised care plan.

Nearly six weeks into rehabilitation, Avdesh surprised even his caregivers, said Dr Vijayshree Patil, director therapeutic, academics and research at Sukoon Nilaya. He regained enough strength to walk independently and manage his daily work. He was not only discharged cheerful, but also encouraged and motivated fellow patients navigating life-altering illnesses, Dr Patil added.

As the centre provided treatment and care for free, his wife and brother, who stayed with him round-the-clock, did not have to worry about basic sustenance. “It was like a rebirth as I did not expect that I would be able to stand and walk again. Forget about palliative care, we did not have money to meet the treatment expenses. Thanks to the centre, I am back to action,” Avdesh beamed.

The centre was established in 2021 during the Covid-19 pandemic with the support of the Cipla Foundation and run by the King George V Memorial Trust.