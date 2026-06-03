Attack on Kuwait international airport kills Indian national, injures 63

KUWAIT CITY: An Iranian attack killed an Indian national and injured 63 people at Kuwait's international airport, forcing it to close temporarily, in the first deadly strike on the Gulf since an April 8 ceasefire came into place.

The attacks, which Kuwait says damaged unnamed diplomatic missions, test a ceasefire that has largely held despite sporadic strikes.

It largely halted more than a month of war, sparked by US and Israeli attacks on Iran, during which Iran launched thousands of missiles and drones at Gulf nations.

Iran accused Kuwait and Bahrain of allowing the United States to use their territory to launch attacks on an Iranian tanker and island.

Tehran said it attacked the US Navy's Middle East headquarters in Bahrain as well as the Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait, but did not mention the airport.

Health ministry spokesman Abdullah al-Sanad said 25 ambulances were dispatched at Kuwait International Airport, adding that "63 injured individuals were received and distributed among hospitals... This includes serious injuries... including head wounds, cerebral haemorrhages, amputations and injuries resulting from explosions."

Those included "civilians, and people working at the airport and travellers," it added.

The airport compound includes Cargo City, a base used by US forces but at a distance from the civilian terminals.

Kuwait's foreign ministry said Iranian attacks on its territory killed one person and damaged unnamed diplomatic missions.

The Indian foreign ministry said one of its citizens was killed at the airport and condemned the strike. "We again call on all parties to cease such attacks" on civilian targets, it said in a statement.

An airport source told AFP the deceased was a traveller.