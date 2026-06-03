US military attacks Iran's Qeshm Island; Tehran targets Gulf countries

WASHINGTON: The United States military early Wednesday announced that it conducted “self-defense” strikes on Iran’s Qeshm Island. The military also said it had "successfully defeated" a series of Iranian missile and drone attacks in the Gulf.

US Central Command also denied claims by Iran's Revolutionary Guards that they had struck the headquarters of the US Navy's Fifth Fleet in Bahrain and a separate air base in the region.

"Iran launched several ballistic missiles toward regional neighbors; however, all failed to hit their intended targets," Centcom said in a statement.