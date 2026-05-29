US-Iran truce deal awaits Trump as strikes test ceasefire

TEHRAN: US and Iranian negotiators edged toward a deal to extend their fragile ceasefire for 60 days, but the potential breakthrough was still hanging on President Donald Trump's approval, US sources told AFP on Thursday.

The development came after Washington and Tehran accused each other of violating the truce, underscoring the volatility of talks three months after the Middle East war began with US-Israeli strikes on Iran.

The US sources confirmed reporting by Axios that the two sides had agreed on a memorandum of understanding to prolong the ceasefire and launch negotiations on Iran's nuclear programme.

Under the proposed deal, shipping through Hormuz would be unrestricted, with no tolls or harassment; Iran would remove all mines within 30 days; and the United States would lift its naval blockade if commercial traffic resumes, Axios reported.

But Iran's Tasnim news agency, citing a source close to Tehran's negotiators, said the text had not been finalised and that Pakistan would be informed if a deal was reached.

Iranian sources cited by local media said any deal would be complete only when announced by Tehran, not unilaterally by Trump.

Late on Thursday, US Vice President JD Vance told reporters that Trump was not yet ready to approve it, even though negotiations had "made a lot of progress."

"We're going back and forth on a couple of language points," he added.

US strikes on the southern Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas prompted Iran to target "the American airbase that served as the source of the attack," state broadcaster IRIB reported, citing the Revolutionary Guards.

The Guards did not specify the location of the base, but Kuwait, which hosts US troops, said its air defences responded to incoming fire.

Kuwait's foreign ministry condemned "the criminal Iranian attacks that targeted the territory of the State of Kuwait with missiles and drones, in a dangerous escalation."

US Central Command called the attack an "egregious ceasefire violation."

Iranian forces had fired at four ships trying to transit the Strait of Hormuz without authorisation, IRIB reported Thursday. Iran has blockaded the waterway since the war began.

US forces said they had intercepted five attack drones in and around the strait, and prevented the launch of a sixth near Bandar Abbas.

Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei called the US strikes truce "violations".

A US official told AFP the actions were "measured" and "intended to preserve the ceasefire".

Iran's Guards threatened a "firm response" to any renewed attacks.