Kuwait says Iran drone attack forces closure of airport

KUWAIT CITY: Kuwait said Iran hit a passenger terminal at its international airport on Wednesday, wounding several people and forcing air traffic to be suspended, while Bahrain and the United States said they had intercepted an Iranian attack on Bahrain.
The attacks test an April 8 ceasefire that has largely held despite sporadic strikes after more than a month of war sparked by US and Israeli attacks on Iran.
Kuwait's ministry of defence spokesman Brigadier General Saud Abdulaziz Al-Atwan described the attack as "criminal Iranian aggression which resulted in significant material damage to the building and injuries".
Al-Atwan, in a social media post, did not say how many people were hurt but said those wounded had received medical care.
Kuwait's state news agency said civil aviation authorities had suspended traffic and transferred arriving flights to alternative airports after "Terminal One came under Iranian attacks causing casualties and damage".
Iran's Revolutionary Guards blamed the US for targeting a communications tower on the country's Qeshm Island, though they did not explicitly say they had targeted Kuwait's airport.
"In response to this aggression, their air base and helicopters located in one of the countries in the region, as well as the headquarters of the US Fifth Fleet, were attacked by missiles and drones from the IRGC Aerospace Force," the Guards said.
Kuwait's international airport had been targeted several times during the war, and had only fully resumed operations on June 1.
The oil-rich Gulf nation, a US ally, has been on the receiving end of Iranian attacks after the United States and Israel attacked Iran and killed its senior leadership in late February.
Tehran has repeatedly accused Kuwait and other Gulf countries of allowing US forces to launch strikes from their soil.
Earlier, the US military said that it had "successfully defeated" a series of Iranian missile and drone attacks on Kuwait and Bahrain and conducted strikes on Iran's Qeshm Island.
"Two Iranian missiles fired at Kuwait fell short or broke apart en route, and three missiles launched at Bahrain were immediately intercepted by US and Bahrain air defense forces," Centcom said in a statement.
Bahrain authorities said they had intercepted three missiles and a number of drones launched by Iran.