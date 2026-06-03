Kuwait says Iran drone attack forces closure of airport

KUWAIT CITY: Kuwait said Iran hit a passenger terminal at its international airport on Wednesday, wounding several people and forcing air traffic to be suspended, while Bahrain and the United States said they had intercepted an Iranian attack on Bahrain.

The attacks test an April 8 ceasefire that has largely held despite sporadic strikes after more than a month of war sparked by US and Israeli attacks on Iran.

Kuwait's ministry of defence spokesman Brigadier General Saud Abdulaziz Al-Atwan described the attack as "criminal Iranian aggression which resulted in significant material damage to the building and injuries".

Al-Atwan, in a social media post, did not say how many people were hurt but said those wounded had received medical care.

Kuwait's state news agency said civil aviation authorities had suspended traffic and transferred arriving flights to alternative airports after "Terminal One came under Iranian attacks causing casualties and damage".

Iran's Revolutionary Guards blamed the US for targeting a communications tower on the country's Qeshm Island, though they did not explicitly say they had targeted Kuwait's airport.