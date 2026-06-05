'For years, India took advantage of US’: Trump on India-US trade ties

Trump’s remarks come days after officials from both countries concluded four days of trade talks in New Delhi, held from June 1 to June 4.

The US delegation was led by chief negotiator Brendan Lynch, while India’s team was headed by Darpan Jain, additional secretary in the Department of Commerce.

Following the finalisation of the framework for the first phase of the bilateral trade agreement (BTA), both sides are now working to conclude the details of an interim trade pact while continuing negotiations on the broader deal.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday that India and the US had finalised most elements of the first phase of the BTA, with discussions now focused on a few remaining issues, which he described as “commas and full stops”.

Meanwhile, the US Trade Representative (USTR) has proposed additional import duties of 12.5 per cent on 54 countries, including India, over their alleged failure to prohibit goods made with forced labour from entering their markets.

The proposal comes after investigations into 60 countries for not imposing or effectively enforcing restrictions on imports linked to forced labour, according to the USTR.

"The failure of our most important trading partners to address the importation of goods made with forced labour is unacceptable.

This creates a dynamic where American workers are forced to compete globally on an unlevel playing field," US Trade Representative Ambassador Jamieson Greer said in a statement. "We will no longer tolerate this disparity," he said.

The USTR said 54 economies, including India, China, Japan, Brazil, Australia, the UK and Saudi Arabia, have failed to introduce and effectively implement prohibitions on imports produced with forced labour.

(With inpputs from ANI)