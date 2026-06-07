Israel reports Iranian missile attacks after Tehran vows retaliation for strike on Beirut

The Israeli army said it had detected incoming missile fire from Iran on Sunday, shortly after Tehran vowed to retaliate against Tel Aviv's continued attacks on Lebanon despite a United States-supported ceasefire deal.

The Iranian attack marks the first such bombardment since a fragile ceasefire took effect in early April, complicating mediation efforts for a deal to end the US-Israeli war on Iran.

"A short while ago, sirens were sounded in several areas across the country, following the identification of missiles launched from Iran toward the State of Israel," the Israeli military said in a statement.

The military's Home Front Command said that schools across the country would be shut on Monday.

"Following an assessment of the situation, the Home Front Command has decided to modify the instructions and place the entire country under a restricted activity level," the command said in a statement Sunday night. "No educational activities may be conducted."

The development came shortly after Iran threatened to retaliate against the US and Israel for a fresh attack on Beirut on Sunday, which killed two people and injured over 20 others.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office claimed the attack was in retaliation for Hezbollah's attack on northern Israel.

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Iran's parliament speaker and its chief negotiator in talks with Washington, accused the United States of having given a "green light" for the Beirut attack.

This and the ongoing US blockade of Iranian ports, he said, "turns the bases and assets of America and the (Israeli) regime in the region into legitimate targets. Our armed forces, as always, are free to act."

The spokesman for the Iranian parliament's national security commission, Ebrahim Rezaei, also threatened "a decisive and painful response."

"These rabid dogs must be disciplined... Look at the sky over the occupied lands tonight," he said, referring to Israeli territory.

Israel on Monday announced it would strike the southern suburbs after Hezbollah claimed attacks in northern Israel, but urgent talks via Washington halted the attacks on the condition that Hezbollah stop targeting Israeli border towns. Lebanon and Israel later renewed a ceasefire agreement in talks that Beirut hopes will end the fighting.

The first such agreement took effect on April 17, days after a 10-minute Israeli bombardment of Beirut killed over 300 people. Israel struck Beirut's southern suburbs twice following that deal. Israeli strikes over southern Lebanon continue daily, and Israeli forces have seized around a fifth of Lebanon in a ground invasion.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah confirmed having launched missiles and drones that targeted a pair of Israeli army barracks on Sunday morning.

(With inputs from AFP)