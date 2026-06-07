US downs two Iranian drones over Strait of Hormuz amid renewed tensions

The United States military said it had intercepted and destroyed two Iranian attack drones over the Strait of Hormuz, describing them as an immediate threat to commercial shipping in the strategically vital waterway.
In a statement posted on X late on Saturday, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the drones were neutralised as tensions escalated sharply in West Asia, a day after Iran reportedly launched missiles and drones towards Gulf neighbours, including Kuwait and Bahrain.
“Earlier today, US forces in the Middle East shot down two Iranian one-way attack drones that threatened international maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz,” US Central Command announced on its X account.
The command added that “American forces remain postured and ready to continue defending against Iranian aggression.”
The interception marks the latest flashpoint in a widening military confrontation between Washington and Tehran, raising concerns over the stability of an already fragile ceasefire arrangement in the region.
The latest escalation followed US strikes early on Saturday on Iranian coastal radar facilities in Goruk and Qeshm Island near the Strait of Hormuz.
CENTCOM said the operation was carried out after Iranian drones were earlier intercepted over maritime routes considered critical to global shipping.
Iran subsequently launched missiles towards US military facilities in Kuwait and Bahrain in what it described as retaliatory action.
Kuwaiti authorities said seven ballistic missiles crossed populated areas, causing structural damage but no casualties. In Bahrain, officials activated emergency sirens and advised residents to take shelter.
Iran’s Revolutionary Guard claimed responsibility for the strikes, asserting that American military installations in both Gulf countries had been successfully targeted.
The US military, however, said six incoming missiles were intercepted by regional air defence systems, while another failed to reach its target.
Despite the military exchanges, diplomatic channels remained open.
Pakistan continued mediation efforts, with Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi arriving in Tehran on Saturday carrying what Iranian media described as a special message from Pakistan’s political and military leadership to Iran’s Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei.
Diplomatic negotiations, however, appeared to have slowed amid Tehran’s demands for access to frozen assets, relief from sanctions affecting oil exports and ports, and greater leverage over maritime routes through the Strait of Hormuz.
An adviser to Iran’s supreme leader had earlier indicated that the release of $24 billion in Iranian assets frozen by the United States remained central to any peace arrangement.
Tensions have also spilled beyond the Gulf. In Lebanon, three members of the Lebanese armed forces, including two officers, were killed in an Israeli strike on a military vehicle in the country’s south.
Israeli officials said the circumstances surrounding the incident were under investigation.
The Lebanon front has increasingly intersected with wider U.S.-Iran diplomacy, with Tehran linking progress in negotiations with Washington to a formal ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah. Israel, meanwhile, has signalled its intention to continue military operations and maintain troop deployment.
(With inputs from ANI)