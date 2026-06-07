US downs two Iranian drones over Strait of Hormuz amid renewed tensions

The United States military said it had intercepted and destroyed two Iranian attack drones over the Strait of Hormuz, describing them as an immediate threat to commercial shipping in the strategically vital waterway.

In a statement posted on X late on Saturday, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the drones were neutralised as tensions escalated sharply in West Asia, a day after Iran reportedly launched missiles and drones towards Gulf neighbours, including Kuwait and Bahrain.

“Earlier today, US forces in the Middle East shot down two Iranian one-way attack drones that threatened international maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz,” US Central Command announced on its X account.