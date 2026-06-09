Lebanon says eight dead in strike on Tyre as Israel keeps up attacks on south

TYRE: Lebanon's health ministry said an Israeli airstrike on Tyre killed at least eight people on Tuesday, with the Israeli military warning the entire city to evacuate shortly after the strike.

Lebanon's state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported raids on more than a dozen other locations across the country's south, as Israel pressed on with its war against the militant group Hezbollah.

It is acting despite a warning the day before from Iran that it would resume attacking Israel if it continued striking its neighbour.

Tehran insists that Lebanon must be part of any deal to end the wider Middle East war, which Hezbollah dragged Lebanon into on March 2 by attacking Israel in support of its backer Iran.

An AFP correspondent saw residents of Tyre, including from the Christian quarter, fleeing and heavy traffic heading north after the Israeli warning.

Another correspondent in the coastal city of Sidon, further north, saw displaced people arriving from Tyre, some with belongings hastily strapped to the roof of their cars.

Israel has repeatedly struck the city of Tyre since the latest war erupted with Hezbollah, following the militants' rocket fire at Israel on March 2 to avenge the killing of Iran's supreme leader.

But until Tuesday, Tyre's Christian quarter in the Old City -- a small, picturesque area where displaced people had also sought refuge -- had been spared Israeli evacuation warnings targeting the rest of the city in the ongoing war.

"Urgent warning to the residents of the city of Tyre, including the Christian quarter, and the camps and surrounding neighbourhoods," the Israeli army warning on X read, referring to several Palestinian refugee camps in the area.

"For your safety, we ask you to immediately evacuate your homes... and move north of the Zahrani River."

The Zahrani river is around 30 kilometres (20 miles) north of Tyre. The Israeli army last month declared all areas south of the river "combat zones".