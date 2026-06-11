LIVE | US launches new strikes on Iran after Trump says it will attack 'very hard'; Tehran says it closed Strait of Hormuz

The Houthi-run Foreign Ministry in Yemen has warned that ongoing US military strikes against Iran risk triggering a wider regional conflict with severe global consequences.

“The continuation of US aggression against Iran will not achieve the desired objectives, nor will it succeed in breaking the will of the Iranian people or undermining their resilience,” the ministry said.

Military action against Iran will only “lead to further entanglement and deepen America’s strategic predicament, with decisive failure being its outcome”, it said.

“The continued aggression carries serious consequences for global supply chains, international trade, oil and energy markets, threatening global economic stability,” it added.