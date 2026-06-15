Pakistan to host signing ceremony of US-Iran peace deal in Switzerland, says PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said that Pakistan would host the signing ceremony of the peace agreement between the US and Iran in Switzerland.

“This is not an agreement between two countries, but it is the success of peace and dialogue — a diplomatic success,” Shehbaz said while briefing the National Assembly about Pakistan’s efforts to bring an end to the conflict that threatened the global energy structure.

Shehbaz termed the US-Iran deal a "historic milestone" for peace, saying it ushered in a new dawn after three months and 16 days of sustained efforts that culminated in an immediate and permanent end to military action, including in Lebanon.

He said the leadership of both countries demonstrated patience and prudence throughout the difficult negotiations, resulting in a breakthrough that the entire world could celebrate.

US President Donald Trump has announced that the US and Iran have finalised a deal to end their 107-day war, which triggered a global energy crisis.

The peace agreement is scheduled to be signed on June 19 in Switzerland, according to Pakistan Prime Minister.

He said Pakistan would be “hosting the signing ceremony” of this historic agreement on June 19 in Geneva, and congratulated the people of Pakistan, the international community and the members of the House.

The premier also said “today is a day of pride not only for those living in Pakistan but also for Pakistanis living around the world”.

The Prime Minister said that his government would bring the fruits of global economic stability resulting from the peace agreement between Iran and the United States to every Pakistani.

"I assure the people that the government will bring the fruits of global economic stability resulting from this peace agreement to every Pakistani,” he said.