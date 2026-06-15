World leaders welcome US-Iran peace deal

The United States and Iran agreed to a peace deal and an end to military operations on all fronts, signalling the apparent end to more than three months of war in the Middle East.

Here are reactions from across the globe:

'Critical step': UN

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the peace deal as a "critical step towards the peaceful settlement of the conflict."

'Ready to support': France

President Emmanuel Macron called for "the urgent and unconditional reopening of the Strait of Hormuz," adding that France and the UK were "ready to support."

France will also support "the determined efforts of the Lebanese authorities to restore the sovereignty of the State."

The agreement "must address concerns related to Iran's nuclear and ballistic programs," he added.

'Mine clearance': UK

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said "toll-free freedom of navigation must now be restored in the Strait of Hormuz," adding that the UK was ready "to offer support on mine clearance."

"It remains the UK's firm and longstanding position that Iran must never have a nuclear weapon," Starmer said.

'Regional security': Qatar

Qatar's foreign ministry expressed its "full support for all efforts and initiatives aimed at enhancing regional security and stability."

'Remain vigilant': Turkey

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stressed "the need to avoid rhetoric, provocations, and actions that could escalate tensions in the period leading up to the signing of the agreement, and to remain vigilant against possible sabotage."

'Free and safe navigation': Japan

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said she hopes that "free and safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz will actually be ensured, and that a final agreement on Iran's nuclear issue and other matters will be achieved as soon as possible."

'Longstanding concerns': Australia

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Foreign Minister Penny Wong called for "continued restraint and constructive engagement" from the US and Iran.

"Iran must address longstanding concerns about its nuclear program and the threat it poses to international security," they said in a joint statement.

'Get fuel flowing': New Zealand

Prime Minister Chris Luxon said the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz "will help restore stable trade routes, get fuel flowing and keep our economy moving."