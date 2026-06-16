US says Hormuz to be toll-free under Iran deal

WASHINTON: The United States said Monday that ships will move toll-free through the Strait of Hormuz under an Iran peace deal signed by President Donald Trump, and insisted Tehran would have to fulfill its commitments before getting any economic benefits.

They included a possible $300 billion reconstruction fund for the war-battered country, but the release of funds will be "tied to performance," a senior Trump administration official said in a call with reporters.

Trump, US Vice President JD Vance and Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf electronically signed the so-called memorandum of understanding (MoU) Sunday, the officials said.

"The president wanted to sign it personally because he wanted to show his dedication to the process," one of the US officials said on condition of anonymity.

But Vance admitted the brief outline deal kicks the thorniest issues -- especially Iran's nuclear program , down the road.

"The MoU is about a page and a half, so it is a very general document," Vance told CNN.

He later said on NBC that US and international nuclear inspectors will be allowed back into Iran to help destroy its enriched uranium.

Vance will lead technical talks this week and attend a physical signing ceremony expected in Geneva, Switzerland.

Trump, attending the G7 summit in France, said the text would likely be released after Friday -- but the US officials said it would be "put out in the next 24-48 hours."