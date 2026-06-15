US likely to release frozen Iranian assets worth 12 billion dollars as part of peace deal, says report

Even as the world leaders welcome the peace deal between Washington and Tehran, the frozen Iranian assets worth 12 billion dollars stand to be a point of friction between the two countries.

However, Iran's Mehr news agency has highlighted a 14-point memorandum of understanding which shows that the US has agreed to release the frozen assets even before the initiation of negotiations.

The document published by Mehr stipulates "the release of 24 billion dollars in frozen Iranian assets during the 60-day negotiation period" that begins after the memorandum of understanding is concluded.

Furthermore, the text, which has not been officially confirmed, specifies that "half of this amount must be made available to Iran before the start of the negotiations."

However, the US was quick to turn the claim on its head, with an official telling Axios that no frozen funds will be released without Iran implementing its commitments.

The senior US official stated, "This is a pay-for-performance deal."

This diplomatic friction follows an announcement by US President Donald Trump on Saturday, who confirmed that a peace deal with Iran had been agreed upon and would see the critical marine chokepoint, the Strait of Hormuz, reopening months after the war brought movement to a near halt.