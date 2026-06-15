A look at the timeline of key events during US-Iran conflict

The United States and Iran have reached a peace deal and shall end military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon, in a measure to bring in the much-awaited 'immediate and permanent' solution to the prevailing conflict in West Asia.

Washington and Tehran confirmed the 'end-to-the-war' announcement made by mediator Pakistan. An official signing ceremony is scheduled to take place on June 19 in Switzerland.

The war lasted for more than three months.

Here is the timeline of key events:

Feb 28: The US and Israel attacked Iran, killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Syed Ali Khamenei and several top commanders.

Mar 1: Iran retaliated with missile strikes, resulting in three fatalities in the UAE that included an Indian.

Mar 2: Kuwait mistakenly shot down three American jets.

Mar 4: Iranian Navy frigate IRIS Dena torpedoed and sunk by the US Navy in the Indian Ocean.

Mar 5: Iran launched a new wave of attacks against Israel, American bases and countries around the region.

Mar 6: Trump demanded "unconditional surrender" from Tehran.

Mar 7: Iran rejected Trump's demand for surrender.

Mar 8: A projectile fell onto a residential area in Saudi Arabia, killing two people, including an Indian.

Mar 9: Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei succeeded his late father as the supreme leader of Iran.

Mar 12: Iran's new Supreme Leader issued his first public statement, vowed to keep up attacks.

Mar 13: Trump told G7 leaders that Iran is about to surrender.

Mar 17: The US-Israeli attacks assassinated Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council.

Mar 18: Iranian state media said that facilities associated with Iran's massive offshore South Pars natural gas field came under attack. Iranian Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib was assassinated.

Mar 20: An Indian national was killed in Saudi Arabia due to the "recent events of March 18", the Indian Embassy announced.