A look at the timeline of key events during US-Iran conflict

The United States and Iran have reached a peace deal and shall end military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon, in a measure to bring in the much-awaited 'immediate and permanent' solution to the prevailing conflict in West Asia.
Washington and Tehran confirmed the 'end-to-the-war' announcement made by mediator Pakistan. An official signing ceremony is scheduled to take place on June 19 in Switzerland.
The war lasted for more than three months.
Here is the timeline of key events:
Feb 28: The US and Israel attacked Iran, killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Syed Ali Khamenei and several top commanders.
Mar 1: Iran retaliated with missile strikes, resulting in three fatalities in the UAE that included an Indian.
Mar 2: Kuwait mistakenly shot down three American jets.
Mar 4: Iranian Navy frigate IRIS Dena torpedoed and sunk by the US Navy in the Indian Ocean.
Mar 5: Iran launched a new wave of attacks against Israel, American bases and countries around the region.
Mar 6: Trump demanded "unconditional surrender" from Tehran.
Mar 7: Iran rejected Trump's demand for surrender.
Mar 8: A projectile fell onto a residential area in Saudi Arabia, killing two people, including an Indian.
Mar 9: Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei succeeded his late father as the supreme leader of Iran.
Mar 12: Iran's new Supreme Leader issued his first public statement, vowed to keep up attacks.
Mar 13: Trump told G7 leaders that Iran is about to surrender.
Mar 17: The US-Israeli attacks assassinated Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council.
Mar 18: Iranian state media said that facilities associated with Iran's massive offshore South Pars natural gas field came under attack. Iranian Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib was assassinated.
Mar 20: An Indian national was killed in Saudi Arabia due to the "recent events of March 18", the Indian Embassy announced.
Mar 21: The US announced the temporary lifting of sanctions on the sale of Iranian oil stranded at sea.
Mar 23: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif spoke with the Iranian President. Trump extended the deadline by five days for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face attacks on its power plants.
Mar 25: Iran rejected the US ceasefire plan and issued its own demands.
Mar 26: Trump extended the deadline for Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz to April 6.
Mar 27: Iran's nuclear facilities come under Israeli attacks.
Mar 30: Trump threatened widespread destruction of Iran's energy resources and other vital infrastructure if a deal to end the war is not reached "shortly." An Indian national was killed in Kuwait in Iranian strikes.
Mar 31: China and Pakistan put forward a five-point peace proposal to end the war.
Apr 3: A US fighter jet was shot down in Iran.
Apr 6: Trump threatened to decimate Iran within four hours if it did not agree to a deal.
Iran rejected a 45-day ceasefire proposal.
Apr 7: Trump threatened that a "whole civilisation will die tonight" if Iran failed to meet his latest deadline to strike a deal.
Apr 8: The US and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire.
Apr 11: A US delegation led by Vice President JD Vance held historic face-to-face talks with top Iranian negotiators in Pakistan.
Apr 12: The US and Iran failed to reach a peace deal at their talks in Pakistan.
Trump announced that the US Navy will immediately begin a blockade on ships from entering or leaving the Strait of Hormuz.
Apr 15: Trump said war with Iran is "close to over."
Apr 16: Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir held talks with top Iranian leadership in Tehran.
Apr 17: Iran said the Strait of Hormuz is "completely open." Trump, however, said the naval blockade against Iran will remain in "full force."
Apr 18: Iran reversed its reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.
Apr 20: The US seized an Iranian-flagged cargo ship near the Strait of Hormuz.
Apr 21: US Vice President JD Vance's visit to Islamabad was put on hold after Tehran failed to respond to American negotiating positions.
Apr 22: Trump extended the ceasefire with Iran indefinitely.
Iran fired on three ships in the Strait of Hormuz and seized two of them.
Apr 24: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Islamabad to discuss the US-Iran ceasefire with Pakistan's top leadership.
Apr 26: Iranian Foreign Minister landed in Pakistan for the second time in three days and met Army Chief Asim Munir before departing for Russia.
Apr 27: Iran offered to end its chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz if the US lifted its blockade on the country and ended the war.
May 1: Iran submitted a fresh proposal to the US to end the war.
May 4: Trump said Iran will be "blown off the face of the Earth" if they attack US vessels escorting stranded ships through the Strait of Hormuz.
May 6: Trump suspended "Project Freedom" to escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz.
May 8: US forces fired on and disabled two Iranian oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz.
May 10: Iran sent its response to the latest US ceasefire proposal via Pakistani mediators. Trump rejected Iran's proposal.
May 11: Trump said the ceasefire with Iran was on "massive life support".
May 13: An Indian-flagged vessel was attacked off the coast of Oman.
May 16: Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited Tehran to hold talks with the Iranian leaders.
May 18: Trump said he was holding off on a military strike on Iran because "serious negotiations" are underway.
May 19: Trump said he was an hour away from deciding to restart attacks on Iran, but put it off after receiving a call from interlocutors, including Qatar and the UAE, on Tehran being "reasonable" in the peace talks.
May 20: Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi travelled to Tehran for the second time within a week for meetings with Iranian leaders.
May 21: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that despite 'good signs' in Iran talks, 'other options' remain on the table.
May 23: Pakistan's Army Chief Asim Munir met top Iranian leaders in Tehran and discussed accelerating efforts to achieve a peace deal.
May 24: Trump claimed a deal with Iran, opening the Strait of Hormuz, was largely negotiated.
May 26: The US military said it carried out 'self-defence' strikes in Iran, including on missile launch sites.
May 28: The US military carried out another strike against Iran.
Jun 1: The US military said it targeted Iranian radar and drone control sites in Iran after Tehran shot down an American MQ-1 Predator drone.
Iran targeted American soldiers in Kuwait with missiles.
Jun 3: An Iranian drone attacked Kuwait airport, killing one Indian national.
Jun 6: Iran fired ballistic missiles and drones toward Bahrain and Kuwait.
Jun 7: Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi travelled to Tehran to revive US-Iran dialogue.
Jun 8: Israel and Iran exchanged strikes, threatening to drag the region back to full-scale war.
Jun 9: Trump said the US must respond after Iran shot down a US Army helicopter.
Jun 10: The US attacked Iran and struck a Palau-flagged tanker, killing three out of the 24 Indian sailors on board.
Jun 11: The US struck Iran on the second day of renewed fire, and Iran fired back at the Gulf states and Jordan.
Jun 15: President Trump announced that a deal has been finalised to end the war.
With inputs from PTI