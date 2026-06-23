Iran's missile programme never part of US-Iran talks: Pakistan PM Sharif

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said Iran's ballistic missile programme was never discussed during negotiations between Tehran and Washington, stressing that the issue was not included in the recently signed Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

Speaking at a joint press conference with visiting Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian after delegation-level talks in Islamabad, Sharif dismissed suggestions that Iran's missile capabilities were part of the US-Iran dialogue.

Responding to a question on Iran's nuclear and missile technology, Sharif said he would state "without fear of contradiction that Iran's ballistic missile program was not a subject of discussion between the US and Iran."

"It was not on the table." "It is not possible that others have missiles and Iran does not have them," he said.

Iran's missile programme remains a key concern for Israel, which came under heavy missile attacks during the recent conflict.

Last week, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei reiterated Tehran's position that its defence capabilities are non-negotiable.

"Our missiles do not like at all to be talked about by anyone," Baqaei said in an interview with state television.

"Iranian missiles are only for firing, not for negotiations. Iran's defence capability will not be discussed in any way, in any process or with any party," he had said.

The US and Iran signed the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding on Thursday, aimed at restoring peace in West Asia and advancing negotiations on regional security and other contentious issues.

Sharif welcomed the agreement, saying "the peace deal between the US and Iran would bring a new era in the region."

He thanked Iran for placing its trust in Pakistan and praised the Iranian people for displaying unity and dignity throughout the crisis.

Referring to the Islamabad MoU, Sharif said it was "a matter of great happiness that this war has come to an end, which could have engulfed the entire region and beyond".

The prime minister also commended the "sagacious" leadership of Pezeshkian and his team, describing Pakistan as an "honest and sincere mediator" in the US-Iran peace process.

Referring to the US-Iran technical talks held in Switzerland, he added, "God-willing, this arrangement will usher in a new era of peace, stability and prosperity for this entire region."

Sharif also announced that he would visit Iran next month to attend the funeral of assassinated Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

President Pezeshkian said Pakistan-Iran relations were rooted in trust and mutual respect, adding that recent developments had given fresh momentum to bilateral ties.

(With inputs from PTI)