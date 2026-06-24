Iran says deal to end West Asia war 'declaration of US defeat'

TEHRAN: The deal between Iran and the United States to end the West Asia war is "America's declaration of defeat", Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the head of the Iranian negotiating team, said on Wednesday (June 24, 2026).

"The Islamabad understanding was not the result of pressure and coercion, but rather the result of the resistance and authority of the brave Iranian nation," Mr. Ghalibaf said at a conference in Azerbaijan broadcast on Iranian television.

"That is why, the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding became a declaration of America's defeat," he said, adding that security in the West Asia must be ensured by the countries of the region.Pakistan says U.S.-Iran technical talks to resume next week.

Pakistan said that the technical talks that Islamabad has been mediating between the United States and Iran were set to restart next week.

“Talks will resume next week, I presume on Tuesday,” Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Tahir Andrabi told journalists in Islamabad, adding that next Monday or Wednesday were also possible start dates, without providing details on the location of discussions.