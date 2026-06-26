China's Xi backs Bangladesh on sovereignty, 'rejecting foreign interference' in talks with PM Rahman

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday expressed Beijing's backing for Bangladesh in upholding its sovereignty and "rejecting foreign interference", as he met visiting Prime Minister Tarique Rahman here.

Xi also voiced Beijing's backing for Rahman's government, which took charge in February, and that it stands ready to work with Bangladesh to carry out high-quality Belt and Road cooperation and further align development strategies, a press release by the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.

China's ambitious Belt and Road Initiative aims to connect Asia, Africa and Europe through a vast network of railways, ports, highways and energy pipelines, essentially reviving an ancient trade route.

"China supports Bangladesh in upholding national independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity and rejecting foreign interference," Xi told Rahman, who wrapped up his five-day China visit on Friday.

"No matter how the world changes, China will not waver in its commitment to the overall direction of China-Bangladesh friendly relations", he said.

Xi also proposed the establishment of an economic corridor linking Bangladesh, Myanmar and China, aimed at further deepening regional connectivity and trade.

China supports the China-Myanmar-Bangladesh Economic Corridor for greater regional connectivity, Xi said. The new corridor is a condensed version of the Bangladesh-China-India-Myanmar (BCIM) Economic Corridor, proposed by Beijing in 2013, which failed to take off.

Rahman chose to visit Malaysia for his first trip abroad after assuming office. From Kuala Lumpur, he went to the Chinese city of Dalian on Jun 22. In the port city, he took part in a World Economic Forum event, where he made a strong pitch for Chinese investments.

He arrived in Beijing - the last leg of this tour - on Wednesday.