Venezuela quake: Neighbours dig through rubble to search for loved ones as death toll nears 600

LA GUAIRA: In cities across northern Venezuela, neighbors helped each other dig through rubble to search for loved ones, after back-to-back earthquakes killed at least 589 people and left 2,980 injured.

Acting President Delcy Rodríguez announced the new toll early Friday, surrounded by government and military officials as she welcomed the arrival of rescue crews from all over the world.

"We are going to rescue the people who are trapped," she said. "We are working tirelessly on this task."

Rodríguez said the state of La Guaira has been hardest hit by the 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude earthquakes that struck Wednesday evening, noting that it has been militarized as crews search for survivors and distribute food and water. The number of casualties is expected to climb with thousands reported missing and frantic rescue efforts continuing.

Rodríguez noted that crews have rescued dozens of people, saying, "It brings us joy that they can embrace their families and loved ones."

The injured were pulled out covered in dust and blood, among them children. Venezuelan state TV showed dramatic images of rescues, including a woman who was trapped under a cement slab with only a bare foot poking out before rescuers slid her out alive. But few government search teams were initially seen outside Caracas.

The International Organization for Migration said that up to 6.76 million people in Venezuela could be affected by the quakes, some 2 million of them in Caracas alone.

Loyce Pace, the International Red Cross' regional director for the Americas, said "people are still terrified to reenter what were their homes."