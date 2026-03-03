Trump says US-UK relationship 'not like it used to be'

LONDON: President Donald Trump said the historical relationship between the United States and Britain is "not like it used to be", amid a diplomatic bust-up over US-Israeli strikes on Iran.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who told parliament on Monday his government "does not believe in regime change from the skies", has drawn Trump's wrath by initially refusing to have any role in Washington's war with Iran.

Starmer later agreed to a US request to use two British military bases for a "specific and limited defensive purpose".

But the episode angered Trump, who told British daily newspaper The Sun: "This was the most solid relationship of all. And now we have very strong relationships with other countries in Europe", singling out France and Germany.

Starmer has cultivated a warm relationship with the unpredictable Trump, who was given an unprecedented second state visit to Britain last year.

The so-called special relationship between the World War II allies is largely built on long-standing defence cooperation and intelligence sharing.

Any potential military action in the Middle East, however, is politically sensitive in the UK following former prime minister Tony Blair's disastrous support for the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003.

Trump's comments came as UK media reported that the government was considering sending a warship to the Middle East.

HMS Duncan could reportedly be the Type 45 destroyer sent to the region, having recently completed a training exercise on taking down drones.