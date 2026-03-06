US Justice Department releases Epstein documents with claims against Trump

WASHINGTON: The US Justice Department published additional FBI documents on Thursday describing interviews with a woman who said President Donald Trump sexually assaulted her after she was introduced to him by Jeffrey Epstein.

The documents had not been made public under previous congressionally-mandated file releases related to the late convicted sex offender because they were mistakenly marked "duplicative," the department said.

Democrats are investigating the Trump administration's handling of the Epstein files.

The documents released Thursday include descriptions of multiple 2019 interviews the FBI held with the woman, who alleged she was assaulted by both Epstein and Trump while she was between 13 and 15 years old.