Iran's president apologizes for strikes on neighbors as missiles and drones still pound their cities

While the Iranian president attempted to assuage growing Gulf Arab anger over the attacks, just hours earlier a wave of missiles and drones had disrupted flights at Dubai International Airport, targeted a major Saudi oil facility and sent people fleeing for cover multiple times in Bahrain.

Pezeshkian also kept up his criticism of Trump's call for Iran to unconditionally surrender to America. "That's a dream that they should take to their grave," he said. Miscommunication among Iran's ranks

Pezeshkian's statement Saturday said Iran's three-man leadership council had been in touch with the armed forces over the attacks.

"I should apologize to the neighboring countries that were attacked by Iran, on my own behalf," the president said. "From now on, they should not attack neighboring countries or fire missiles at them, unless we are attacked by those countries. I think we should solve this through diplomacy."

Gen. Abolfazl Shekarchi, Iran's armed forces spokesman, then added more confusion by saying after Pezeshkian that Tehran has "not hit countries that did not provide space for America to invade our country."

The American strikes haven't been coming from the Gulf Arab states now under attack.

Likely in response to the ongoing political confusion, on Saturday, a prominent cleric in Iran, Ayatollah Nasser Makarem Shirazi, urged the country's Assembly of Experts to act quickly to name a new supreme leader. Buildings associated with the 88-cleric panel have been hit by airstrikes in the war, likely slowing any meeting of the group.

"The timely realization of this important matter will lead to national authority and the best possible organization of affairs," Shirazi said in a statement.