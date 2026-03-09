One phone call from PM Modi can end Israel-Iran conflict, says former UAE envoy

The UAE has no desire to be drawn into the Iran-Israel conflict and will not allow its territory to be used as a launching pad by either side, Hussain Hassan Mirza, the first UAE Ambassador to India, said.

Mirza made the remarks while speaking to NDTV about the UAE’s position on the ongoing conflict and the country’s role in the region. "To be honest, I'm not sure why we are involved. There is no reason for the UAE to be involved in this," he said.

Abu Dhabi is in a sensitive geopolitical position as it is a neighbour to Iran and a partner to Israel under the Abraham Accords. That position is precisely what makes the UAE useful, Mirza added. "We can negotiate between the two."