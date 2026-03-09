World

One phone call from PM Modi can end Israel-Iran conflict, says former UAE envoy

Abu Dhabi is in a sensitive geopolitical position as it is a neighbour to Iran and a partner to Israel under the Abraham Accords, which Mirza said makes the UAE capable of negotiating between the two sides.
Hussain Hassan Mirza, the first UAE Ambassador to India
The UAE has no desire to be drawn into the Iran-Israel conflict and will not allow its territory to be used as a launching pad by either side, Hussain Hassan Mirza, the first UAE Ambassador to India, said.

Mirza made the remarks while speaking to NDTV about the UAE’s position on the ongoing conflict and the country’s role in the region. "To be honest, I'm not sure why we are involved. There is no reason for the UAE to be involved in this," he said.

Abu Dhabi is in a sensitive geopolitical position as it is a neighbour to Iran and a partner to Israel under the Abraham Accords. That position is precisely what makes the UAE useful, Mirza added. "We can negotiate between the two."

Iran-Israel war: India faces immediate economic challenges

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's outreach to the UAE leadership, Mirza said that PM Modi commands respect not just among Gulf leaders but among the region's public and business communities, and that credibility extends to both parties in the current conflict. "One phone call from Mr Modi to the counterparts in Iran and Israel can solve this issue, can end this issue. One phone call."

This confidence rests on PM Modi's standing with both "warriors" — his word — currently fighting what he called a war being waged "on our soil." "They are fighting each other on our soil. That is unacceptable," he added.

The Iran-Israel war showed no sign of pausing for the transition of the new Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei. Israel's military launched a fresh wave of strikes on central Iran on Monday and hit Hezbollah infrastructure in Beirut.

The human cost also continued to accumulate. Iran's UN ambassador put the number of civilian deaths at 1,332, with thousands wounded. The US confirmed a seventh American soldier had died during treatment.

