West Asia conflict putting health systems at risk, affecting medical supply chains: WHO

NEW DELHI: The WHO has warned that the expansion of the conflict in West Asia is “putting health systems and lives at risk in the region and beyond.”

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said almost 1,000 deaths have been reported in Iran, 50 in Lebanon, 13 in Israel and 11 in other gulf countries.

In addition, WHO has verified 13 attacks on health care in Iran, and one in Lebanon.

Expressing its “serious concern” over attacks on healthcare in Iran, the WHO said “at all times and in all places, health workers, patients and health facilities must be protected - even in war.”

The World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, “WHO is deeply concerned about the conflict in the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Middle East, with 16 countries affected.”

Under international humanitarian law, health care must be protected and not attacked.

The conflict is also causing significant displacement.

So far, an estimated 1,00,000 people have left Tehran, and in Lebanon, more than 60,000 people have been displaced, and at least one million people may be on the move following evacuation orders in the south.