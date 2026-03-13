US Senate Democrats file war powers resolution to check Trump on Cuba

WASHINGTON: Senate Democrats have filed legislation that would prevent the US from attacking Cuba without congressional approval as they seek to force a vote on President Donald Trump's stated goal of a "takeover" of the Caribbean country.

Democrats have repeatedly used war powers resolutions to force debate on Trump's foreign policy moves, though Republicans have so far mostly backed the president.

The resolution filed Thursday by Democratic Sens. Tim Kaine, Ruben Gallego and Adam Schiff would require the president to remove the military from any hostilities with Cuba and could potentially receive a vote by the end of the month.

"Only Congress has the power to declare war under the Constitution, but he operates with the belief that the US military is a palace guard, ordering military action in the Caribbean, Venezuela, and Iran without Congress' authorization or any explanation for his actions to the American people," Kaine said in a statement.

Trump said earlier this week that Secretary of State Marco Rubio was negotiating with Cuba's leadership as the country faces a crippling energy crisis that has been exacerbated by a US blockade of the island.

"It may be a friendly takeover, it may not be a friendly takeover," Trump told reporters this week at a news conference in Florida. He added that he and Rubio would focus on that goal after the war with Iran.