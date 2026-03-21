LIVE | West Asia war: Iran hits Israeli nuclear town in 'response’ to Natanz strike; IDF chief says conflict to last weeks

TOP DEVELOPMENTS

Iran hits Israeli nuclear town: Israel’s military said an Iranian missile struck Dimona, home to a nuclear facility. Iranian state TV called it a “response” to an earlier strike on its Natanz nuclear site.

Iran’s nuclear site hit: Iran’s atomic energy body said US-Israeli strikes hit the Natanz facility, previously used for uranium enrichment, but reported “no leakage of radioactive materials.”

Hormuz threat ‘degraded’: The US military said bunker-busting bombs hit an underground Iranian coastal facility this week, adding Iran’s ability to threaten navigation around the Strait of Hormuz “is degraded as a result.”

Nations ‘ready’ to secure Hormuz: Twenty-two countries condemned Iran’s attacks on Gulf shipping and the Hormuz blockade, expressing “readiness to contribute to appropriate efforts” to ensure safe passage. The US was not among the signatories.

Diego Garcia targeted: Iran “unsuccessfully” tried to hit the UK-US Diego Garcia base, a UK official said, after US media reported that Tehran fired two ballistic missiles at the base.

Israel vows intensification: Defence Minister Israel Katz warned the US and Israel would intensify strikes on Iran from Sunday.