Israel strikes south Lebanon, Beirut as Hezbollah keeps up attacks

BEIRUT: Israel launched strikes on south Lebanon and Beirut's southern suburbs on Wednesday, Lebanese state media said, as Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah said it kept up its attacks on Israeli troops.

Lebanon was pulled into the Middle East war when Hezbollah began firing rockets into Israel on March 2 to avenge the killing of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Israel, which occupied southern Lebanon for around two decades until 2000, has intensified strikes across Lebanon and sent ground troops into the country's south since the latest bout of fighting began.

On Tuesday, it said its military would take control of the border area up to the Litani River, around 30 kilometres (20 miles) from the frontier.

Lebanon's state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported Israeli strikes and artillery shelling in several locations in the south on Wednesday.

It also said that "enemy warplanes... launched a strike" on Beirut's southern suburbs, after Israel's military late Tuesday renewed an evacuation warning for several districts in the Hezbollah stronghold.

An AFP correspondent saw a street covered in debris including shattered cement and warped metal after the early morning strike, while an apartment building's upper floors appeared damaged.

The area has been targeted multiple times during the conflict and is largely empty of residents, who have fled.