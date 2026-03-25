Shehbaz Sharif briefs Saudi Crown Prince as Pakistan pushes to mediate US-Iran talks

In an X post on Tuesday, Sharif said that Islamabad was "ready and honoured" to facilitate "meaningful and conclusive talks" between the US and Iran to end the ongoing conflict.

Hours later, US President Donald Trump shared Sharif's post on his Truth Social platform.

According to media reports, the US on Tuesday sent Iran a 15-point plan and ceasefire proposal to end the war in the Middle East.

The peace plan was shared with Iranian officials via Pakistan.

Also on Tuesday, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar spoke with his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, exchanging views on the evolving regional situation, according to the Foreign Office.

"Dar underscored the importance of peace and stability, calling for immediate de-escalation and emphasising that dialogue and diplomacy remain the only viable path forward," it said.

Separately, Dar received British High Commissioner Jane Marriott at the Foreign Office, and the two held discussions on the evolving regional situation.

Dar "underscored that diplomacy and dialogue remain the only viable path forward, emphasising the urgent need for early resolution of the conflict," FO said.