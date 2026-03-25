LIVE | West Asia war: Iran fires missiles at US carrier after rebuking Trump’s ceasefire proposal

TOP DEVELOPMENTS

Trump administration offers 15-point ceasefire plan to Iran: The Trump administration has offered a 15-point ceasefire plan to Iran. The ceasefire plan was submitted to Iran by intermediaries from Pakistan, who have offered to host renewed negotiations between Washington and Tehran.

Trump again says talks with Iran underway: President Donald Trump said for a second day that the U.S. was in talks with Iran to end the war as diplomatic efforts picked up Tuesday.

Iranian military mocks Trump's claim: An Iranian military spokesperson mocked U.S. attempts at a ceasefire deal Wednesday, insisting that the Americans were only negotiating with themselves.

US sending more troops: The U.S. military is preparing to call up at least 1,000 more troops from the 82nd Airborne Division to supplement some 50,000 troops already in the region. The Pentagon is also in the process of deploying a pair of Marine Expeditionary Units that will add about 5,000 Marines and thousands of sailors to the region.

JD Vance may lead US talks: Potential peace negotiations with Iran could take place in Pakistan, Islamabad working as mediator.

US-Israeli strikes continue in Iran: US and Israeli attacks on Iran continue, with at least 12 people killed and 28 wounded in one raid in southern Tehran.

Israel strikes Beirut: Seven areas of south Beirut targeted; Lebanon’s death toll reaches 1,039 since March 2.