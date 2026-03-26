Iran and US harden positions as Tehran keeps grip on Strait of Hormuz

DUBAI: Iran and the United States hardened their positions as diplomacy aimed at reaching a ceasefire in the war appeared to be faltering Thursday. Tehran moved to formalize its control over the crucial Strait of Hormuz as Washington prepared for the arrival of combat forces that could be used on the ground in the Islamic Republic.

Industry experts described Iran as instituting a "de facto 'toll booth' regime" with some ships paying in Chinese yuan to pass through the strait, through which 20% of all oil and natural gas traded typically passes in peacetime.

Meanwhile, a strike group anchored by the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli drew closer to the Mideast with some 2,500 Marines, and at least 1,000 paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne have been ordered to the region.

The U.S. troop movements don't guarantee U.S. President Donald Trump will try to use force to compel Iran to open the strait and halt its attacks on Gulf Arab states.

Trump previously deployed a large force in the Caribbean before the American military captured former Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro in January, though in the current situation the U.S. is seen as focused on possibly seizing Iran's oil terminal at Kharg Island or other sites near the strait.

U.S. Navy Adm. Brad Cooper, who commands the American military in the region, said that his forces have hit more than 10,000 targets since Israel and the U.S. started the war Feb. 28, destroying 92% of Iran's largest ships and more than two-thirds of the country's missile, drone and naval production facilities.

"We're not done yet," said Cooper, who heads the U.S. Central Command, in a video message. "We are on a path to completely eliminate Iran's wider military apparatus."