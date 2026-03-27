Rubio tries to sell Iran war to skeptical G7 diplomats after Trump insults allies

VAUX-DE-CERNAY: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is in France meeting his Group of Seven foreign minister counterparts on Friday, after President Donald Trump attacked NATO countries over a reluctance or refusal to take part in the Iran war, a conflict that some of America's closest allies have met with deep skepticism.

Rubio will have a hard time trying to sell the other top diplomats from G7 countries on the US strategy for the Iran conflict, to which almost all nations have raised objections. On his arrival at the meeting venue at a historic 12th-century abbey in Vaux-de-Cernay outside of Paris, Rubio posed for a group photo with his fellow foreign ministers but none of them spoke.

Trump's vitriolic comments about NATO during a Cabinet meeting on Thursday will likely make it an even tougher task. Of the G7 nations — besides the US — Britain, Canada, France, Germany and Italy are members of the trans-Atlantic military alliance. Japan is the only one that is not.

Rubio left Washington for the G7 meeting just hours after Trump complained bitterly about NATO countries not stepping up to help the US and Israel in the Iran war.

"We are very disappointed with NATO because NATO has done absolutely nothing," Trump said.

Rubio has work to do to smooth things over with allies like those in Europe that have faced criticism or outright threats from Trump and others in his administration. The Europeans are still smarting over Trump's earlier demands to take over Greenland from NATO ally Denmark and are concerned about US support for Ukraine in its war with Russia. The conflict in the Middle East has added another point of tension.

"Frankly, I think countries around the world, even those that are out there complaining about this a little bit, should actually be grateful that the United States has a president that's willing to confront a threat like this," Rubio said at the Cabinet meeting.