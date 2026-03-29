Attacks in West Asia continue as regional powers prepare for mediation meet in Pakistan

TEHRAN: Iran claimed on Sunday attacks on two major aluminium plants in the Gulf, further raising the economic stakes of the Middle East war after Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis joined the conflict.

The war that began on February 28 with US-Israeli attacks on Iran has mushroomed throughout the region, sending world energy markets into a tailspin and threatening to torpedo the global economy.

With the official status of talks between Washington and Tehran uncertain and ahead of a meeting in Pakistan on Monday with key regional players, daily salvoes of strikes across the region have continued unabated.

In the Iranian capital Tehran, two blasts shook the city early Sunday, according to an AFP journalist, although it was not clear what was targeted.

The Qatari news channel Al Araby said an Israeli missile hit the building housing its office in Tehran.

Footage from inside the office showed broken windows and shattered glass. Outside the building, images showed the streets covered in debris along with damage to surrounding buildings.

"I miss a peaceful night's sleep," an artist in Tehran told AFP, saying strikes the previous night were "so intense it felt like all of Tehran was shaking".

Iranian state media reported that US-Israeli strikes also hit a quay in the port city of Bandar Khamir, near the strategic Strait of Hormuz which Iran says it has closed to shipping from hostile powers.

Iran for its part fired a volley of missiles and drones at plants belonging to two of the world's largest aluminium producers in Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, the country's Revolutionary Guards said Sunday, targeting what they described as industries linked to the US military.

Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) said an Iranian attack wounded six and caused significant damage to its plant, while Bahraini state media said two Aluminium Bahrain (ALBA) employees were injured in a second attack.