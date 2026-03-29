'No Kings' rallies draw crowds across US, in Europe. Springsteen headlines Minnesota demonstration

GOP officials dismissive of protests

White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson called them the product of "leftist funding networks" with little real public support.

The "only people who care about these Trump Derangement Therapy Sessions are the reporters who are paid to cover them," Jackson said in a statement.

The National Republican Congressional Committee was also sharply critical.

"These Hate America Rallies are where the far-left's most violent, deranged fantasies get a microphone," spokesperson Maureen O'Toole said.

Protesters have a long list of causes

Trump's immigration enforcement push, particularly in Minnesota, was just one item on a long list of grievances that also included the war in Iran and the rollback of transgender rights. Speakers at the Minnesota rally decried billionaires' economic power.

In Washington, hundreds marched past the Lincoln Memorial and into the National Mall, holding signs that read "Put down the crown, clown" and "Regime change begins at home." "

Bill Jarcho was there from Seattle, joined by six people dressed as insects wearing tactical vests that said, "LICE" — spoofing ICE — as part of what he called a "mock and awe" tour.

"What we provide is mockery to the king," Jarcho said. "It's about taking authoritarianism and making fun of it, which they hate."

About 40,000 people marched in San Diego, police there said.

In New York, Donna Lieberman, executive director of the New York Civil Liberties Union, said during a news conference that Trump and his supporters want people to be afraid to protest.

"They want us to be afraid that there's nothing we can do to stop them," she said. "But you know what? They are wrong — dead wrong."

In Topeka, Kansas, a protesters dressed up in an inflatable frog costume and a baby version of Trump. Wendy Wyatt showed up with a "Cats Against Trump" sign. Many things upset her about the administration, she said, but the rallies are "very hopeful to me."

Organizers said two-thirds of RSVPs for the rallies came from outside of major urban centers. That included communities in conservative-leaning states like Idaho, Wyoming, Montana, Utah, South Dakota and Louisiana, as well as suburbs in electorally competitive Pennsylvania, Georgia and Arizona.