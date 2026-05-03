Iranian supertanker carrying oil worth USD 220 million evades US blockade

The National Iranian Tanker Company's (NITC) Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) supertanker, carrying over 1.9 million barrels of crude oil, valued at nearly USD 220 million, has successfully bypassed the US Navy to reach the Asia-Pacific region, according to TankerTrackers.com.

The tanker is currently reported to be traversing the Lombok Strait of Indonesia, heading towards the Riau Archipelago.

In a post on X, the monitoring firm identified the vessel as "HUGE" and noted that it was last spotted off the coast of Sri Lanka over than a week ago.

TankerTrackers.com said that "HUGE" had not transmitted on the Automatic Identification System (AIS) since March 20, following its departure from the Strait of Malacca for Iran. These findings coincide with claims by Iranian state media on April 29 that at least 52 ships had successfully breached the American blockade.

Despite these reported breaches, Al Jazeera reports that US officials contend the blockade is proving effective and has resulted in the loss of billions in revenue for Tehran. Washington asserts that the country is currently unable to export oil and will be pressured to store its supplies until storage capacity is exhausted and production is forced to a halt.

Further underscoring this maritime tension, US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed in a post on X on Saturday that the USS New Orleans (LPD-18) was operating in the Arabian Sea to enforce these restrictions. The post read: "USS New Orleans (LPD 18) sails in the Arabian Sea during the U.S. blockade of Iranian ports, April 28. Over the past 20 days, 48 vessels have been redirected to ensure compliance with the blockade."