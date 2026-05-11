Trump says US Supreme Court should be 'loyal' on key cases

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump on Sunday called on US Supreme Court justices to be "loyal" to his executive order banning birthright citizenship, while bashing the court's recent ruling against his tariffs.

Trump's post on Truth Social began by calling out two of the Supreme Court judges he appointed during his first term -- Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett -- for the "devastating move" of siding against his tariff policy, adding that it's acceptable for them to be "loyal" to him in the future.

"They have to do the right thing, but it's really OK for them to be loyal to the person that appointed them," Trump said.