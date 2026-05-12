'Cuba is asking for help': Trump announces talks amid US fuel blockade in the country

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced talks with Cuba, which has been crippled by a US fuel blockade in the wake of Washington's capture of key regional ally Nicolas Maduro.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump described the communist-ruled island as "a failed country," adding: "Cuba is asking for help, and we are going to talk!!!" He did not provide details.

There is growing speculation in Washington that Trump is seeking to overturn the Cuban government as part of a drive to increase US dominance in the Caribbean and Latin America.

Earlier this month, Trump said the United States would be "taking over" the Caribbean island off the Florida coast "almost immediately."

He has also said following the US military operation to depose Venezuela's longtime leader Maduro that Cuba will be next.