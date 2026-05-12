Pakistan quietly sheltered Iranian military aircraft during US conflict: Report

Pakistan has allowed Iranian military aircraft to use its airfields during the recent Iran-US conflict, despite publicly positioning itself as a mediator between Tehran and Washington, according to US officials familiar with the matter.

Officials told CBS News that, shortly after President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire with Iran in early April, Tehran moved several aircraft to Pakistan Air Force Base Nur Khan near Rawalpindi, one of Pakistan’s most strategically significant military installations.

Among them was reportedly an Iranian Air Force RC-130 reconnaissance aircraft, a surveillance variant of the Lockheed C-130 Hercules.

Iran also moved at least one civilian aircraft into neighboring Afghanistan, officials said, in what appeared to be a broader effort to shield aviation assets from potential U.S. strikes as the conflict escalated.

However, Pakistan denied the allegations.

A senior Pakistani official told CBS News that claims about Iranian aircraft at Nur Khan Air Base were “not true,” arguing that such movements could not go unnoticed because the base is located in a densely populated urban area.