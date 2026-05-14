Israel hammers Lebanon with strikes, killing 22 despite ceasefire

BEIRUT: Lebanon's health ministry said 22 people including eight children were killed on Wednesday as Israel intensified strikes on the country, with several deadly raids hitting south of Beirut.

The state-run National News Agency (NNA) said Israeli airstrikes had pounded around 40 locations in Lebanon's south and east.

The fresh raids came on the eve of a new round of direct negotiations between Lebanon and Israel in Washington brokered by the United States, as Iran-backed group Hezbollah remains strongly opposed to the move.

The health ministry said late Wednesday that 10 people including six children had been killed in strikes on three south Lebanon villages.

Earlier, it reported that three strikes on cars along or near the coastal highway around 20 to 30 kilometres (12 to 19 miles) from Beirut had "resulted in eight martyrs, including two children".

The NNA said two strikes had hit cars on the busy highway linking the capital to the country's south, while a third struck nearby.

An AFP photographer saw a burnt-out car and rescuers carrying a body at one of the sites, near the town of Jiyeh.

The ministry also reported four more people killed in strikes on four cars in south Lebanon's Tyre district and in Sidon, located around 40 kilometres south of Beirut.