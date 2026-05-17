Reports link Pak Interior Minister Naqvi's Tehran visit to efforts aimed at reviving stalled Iran-US talks

Pakistani and Iranian media have linked Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi’s unannounced visit to Tehran to Islamabad’s efforts to revive stalled Iran-US talks amid continuing tensions in West Asia.

Pakistan's Dawn newspaper, quoting unnamed diplomatic sources, reported on Sunday that Naqvi's two-day visit came after US President Donald Trump rejected Tehran's latest response to American proposals.

It also said that Pakistan was continuing shuttle diplomacy aimed at preventing the negotiations from collapsing entirely after momentum generated by earlier rounds of talks in Islamabad slowed sharply.

Iran's semi-official Tasnim News Agency also described Naqvi's trip as part of Pakistan's "ongoing efforts to facilitate dialogue and promote regional peace".

The visit, officially framed around bilateral and border security cooperation, came as the fragile ceasefire brokered earlier through Pakistani mediation continued to hold unevenly amid intermittent tensions around the Strait of Hormuz and prolonged disruption to global energy shipping.

Naqvi, who arrived in Tehran on Saturday, is expected to hold meetings with senior Iranian officials during the visit to cover both bilateral security matters and the wider regional situation.

He met his Iranian counterpart Eskandar Momeni soon after landing.

According to Tasnim News Agency, the two interior ministers discussed Iran-Pakistan relations, regional developments and "the prospects for the resumption of peace negotiations" between Iran and the US.

Iran's official news agency IRNA reported that the two sides also discussed border trade, transit, exchange of goods and bilateral cooperation, while describing the recent high-level contacts between Tehran and Islamabad as part of intensified consultations following the Pakistan-mediated ceasefire.