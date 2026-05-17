Venezuela says it deported a close ally of Maduro to face criminal proceedings in US

MIAMI: Venezuela's government said Saturday it deported a close ally of Nicolás Maduro facing several criminal investigations in the US less than three years after the businessman was pardoned by President Joe Biden as part of a prisoner swap.

The decision marks a stark reversal for Alex Saab, who Maduro fought tooth and nail to bring home after his previous international arrest in 2020. Now, the Colombian-born insider, long described by US officials as Maduro's "bag man," may be asked to testify against his former protector, who is awaiting trial on drug charges in Manhattan after being captured in a shock raid by the US military in January.

The Venezuelan immigration authority in a short statement Saturday did not explicitly say where it had sent Saab but said the decision was made based on several ongoing criminal investigations in the US.

The statement's reference to Saab only as a "Colombian citizen" appeared to be a nod to Venezuelan law, which prohibits the extradition of its nationals. Following his last arrest, Venezuela's government submitted a copy of what it said was Saab's Venezuelan passport to a U.S. court, with then Vice President Delcy Rodríguez — now acting President — claiming he was an "innocent Venezuelan diplomat" who had been illegally "kidnapped" while on a humanitarian mission to Iran to circumvent the "immoral, imperial blockade" imposed by the United States.