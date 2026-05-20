Trump says war will end 'very quickly' as Iran wants to make deal 'so badly'; predicts 'oil prices to plummet'

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said Iran wanted to make a deal “so badly” and asserted that the ongoing conflict would end “very quickly”, while also predicting a sharp fall in global oil prices due to abundant supply.

Speaking at a press conference, Trump said there was “so much oil out there” and claimed prices were set to “come plummeting down” in the coming period.

"There's so much oil out there, they're going to come plummeting down..We're going to end that war very quickly. They want to make a deal so badly...You are going to see oil prices plummet. They're going to come down. There's so much oil out there, they're going to come plummeting down," he said.

The remarks came as the US Senate earlier in the day passed a resolution seeking to limit Trump’s war powers in Iran, according to CBS News.

Senators approved a motion to discharge the resolution from committee in a 50-47 vote, with four Republican lawmakers joining most Democrats in support of the measure, CBS News reported. This was the eighth such attempt by Senate democrats to pass such a resolution.

The resolution, introduced by Democratic Senator Tim Kaine, would direct the President to "remove the United States Armed Forces from hostilities within or against Iran, unless explicitly authorised by a declaration of war or a specific authorisation for use of military force."

According to CBS News, the four Republican senators who voted with Democrats were Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Rand Paul and Bill Cassidy.

Reacting to the development, Democrat senator from California, Adam Schiff, said that the senate democrats have once again forced a vote to demand an end to "unconstitutional war".

"Today, Senate Democrats once again forced a vote to demand an end to this unconstitutional war. After seven failed attempts, I am thankful that my Republican colleagues have joined in bringing our War Powers Resolution to the Floor and exercising our constitutional responsibility to declare war," Schiff wrote on 'X'.