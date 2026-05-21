Tense Trump-Netanyahu call signals split over next move on Iran: reports

US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly had a tense phone conversation over the future of the conflict with Iran, amid indications that Washington favours a negotiated settlement over renewed military action.
According to US media reports, including Axios, the two leaders spoke on Tuesday against the backdrop of ongoing diplomatic efforts led by regional mediators to prevent a resumption of hostilities.
Netanyahu is said to have pressed for renewed strikes aimed at further weakening Iran’s military capabilities and damaging key infrastructure.
President Trump, however, has continued to express optimism about the prospects of a deal with Tehran. He had earlier said planned strikes on Iran, reportedly scheduled for Tuesday, were postponed following appeals from regional countries, including Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.
Axios reported that mediators, including Qatar and Pakistan, had revised a peace proposal in an effort to bridge differences between Washington and Tehran. Iran has acknowledged reviewing an updated proposal, though there has been little indication of a shift in its negotiating position.
Speaking at the US Coast Guard Academy on Wednesday, Trump said a resolution remained uncertain. “The only question is, do we go and finish it up, or are they going to be signing a document. Let’s see what happens,” he said.
Later, speaking to reporters in Washington, Trump said the US and Iran were “right on the borderline” between reaching an agreement and returning to conflict.
He warned that military action could resume swiftly if negotiations failed to produce what he described as “100 per cent good answers”.
Reports also suggested growing frustration within sections of the Israeli establishment over what officials view as Iran’s delaying tactics and Washington’s continued emphasis on diplomacy. CNN, citing an Israeli source, said there remained strong support within the Israeli government for renewed military action.
According to Axios, Trump informed Netanyahu that mediators were working on a “letter of intent” that could formally end the conflict and initiate a 30-day negotiation period focused on Iran’s nuclear programme and maritime security, including the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.
Iran’s Foreign Ministry said negotiations were continuing on the basis of Tehran’s “14-point proposal”, while Pakistan’s Interior Minister was in Tehran as part of mediation efforts.
(With inputs from PTI)