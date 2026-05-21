Tense Trump-Netanyahu call signals split over next move on Iran: reports

US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly had a tense phone conversation over the future of the conflict with Iran, amid indications that Washington favours a negotiated settlement over renewed military action.

According to US media reports, including Axios, the two leaders spoke on Tuesday against the backdrop of ongoing diplomatic efforts led by regional mediators to prevent a resumption of hostilities.

Netanyahu is said to have pressed for renewed strikes aimed at further weakening Iran’s military capabilities and damaging key infrastructure.

President Trump, however, has continued to express optimism about the prospects of a deal with Tehran. He had earlier said planned strikes on Iran, reportedly scheduled for Tuesday, were postponed following appeals from regional countries, including Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

Axios reported that mediators, including Qatar and Pakistan, had revised a peace proposal in an effort to bridge differences between Washington and Tehran. Iran has acknowledged reviewing an updated proposal, though there has been little indication of a shift in its negotiating position.