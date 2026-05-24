Potential US-Iran deal may see Tehran shun nuclear weapons, enriched uranium for sanctions waiver

CAIRO: US President Donald Trump said a deal with Iran on the war in the Middle East, including opening the Strait of Hormuz, has been "largely negotiated" after calls with Israel and other allies in the region over the weekend.

But other officials counseled caution on Sunday, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio noting that "significant progress, although not final progress has been made" in the negotiations.

Rubio, on a four-day visit to India for meetings with Indian, Australian and Japanese officials, said he hoped that there would be good news in the coming hours. The negotiations have succeeded in one of Trump's main aims, Rubio said, "that is a world that no longer has to be in fear or worry about an Iranian nuclear weapon."

Trump said on Saturday he had spoken with leaders from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan and Bahrain, and separately with Israel.

"Final aspects and details of the Deal are currently being discussed, and will be announced shortly," Trump said on social media, with no details.

The announcement capped a week in which the US weighed a new round of attacks on the Islamic Republic that would break a fragile ceasefire.

Details of a deal begin to emerge

The potential deal will include Iran's commitment that it won't pursue a nuclear weapon, and Tehran agreed to give up its stockpile of highly enriched uranium, according to two regional officials.

One official, with direct knowledge of the negotiations, said how Iran will give up its highly enriched uranium is a subject of further negotiations over the course of a 60-day period.

It's highly likely that a part of the amount will be diluted, while the rest will be transferred to a third country, potentially Russia, he said.

Iran has 440.9 kilograms (972 pounds) of uranium that is enriched up to 60% purity, a short, technical step from weapons-grade levels of 90%, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency.